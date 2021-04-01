Siblings, right? Lauren Graham talked about the one issue she’s noticed while being real-life neighbors with her Parenthood brother Dax Shepard during the Wednesday, March 31, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“He has this thing that I assumed was just for these times, which is the most massive band tour bus you’ve ever seen,” Graham, 54, said. “I pass this every day and I’m like, ‘Gosh, when are they going to get rid of the bus?’”

The Gilmore Girls actress was shocked to find out the answer.

“They’re never getting rid of it, Jimmy. He bought that,” she said.

Though the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star doesn’t live right across the fence from the 46-year-old “Armchair Expert” host, they do live in the same neighborhood.

“The way we’re situated, I pass him all the time. It’s a beautiful house,” the Talking as Fast as I Can author said of her former coworker, who lives with his wife, Kristen Bell, and their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

Because she resides in such close proximity to the family, Graham has also noted some strangeness in their landscaping strategy.

“He basically took what others might consider to be the front lawn and turned it into a massive driveway for all his cars,” the Gilmore Girls alum said.

“Paved paradise and put up a parking lot?” Jimmy Kimmel joked.

“Literally,” Graham replied.

The comedian, 53, noted that he’d been curious about the bus after Shepard told him about it during an earlier appearance on the talk show.

“I was wondering if it was causing any kind of concern in the neighborhood, and apparently it is,” Kimmel said.

Graham joked that she “gave up” on her TV sibling a long time ago, adding “He rides around topless on a motorcycle. You have to just love him. He’s my brother.”

The Hawaii native has spoken about her love for the Zathura actor before. In February 2020, Graham said she and Shepard will be “friends until we die” and opened up about how great it is that the pals live close by.

“It’s just so fun. Our neighborhood is fun,” she said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “He has two girls and they have a real tough-guy looking Jeep kind of thing — a jeep for kids that they drive around the neighborhood.”