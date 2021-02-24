The return of Charlie Conway? Maybe! Joshua Jackson‘s first leading role was in 1992’s Mighty Ducks movie, and there is a chance that he — or other cast members from the three Mighty Ducks films — could pop up in the new Disney+ series, Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

“[Have we] talked about [cameos]? Yes. [Have we] executed certain aspects of that question? We’re very excited to keep reinventing from square one, the story line and create a new mythology, but we’re not ignoring the past or the people in the past,” cocreator Steven Brill, who also wrote the films, told Us Weekly during the show’s Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, February 24. “We’ve always been trying through the whole series to bring people literally, emotionally and suggestively, back into the story. So, it should be fun.”

Showrunner Cathy Yuspa also noted that it’s an exciting thought that some of the fans of the originals could watch the show with their children.

“We love the kind of legacy aspect of the show,” she told Us. “There definitely many, many nods to the legacy of the show in this series.”

As for Jackson, 42, specifically, Brill, 58, added that they’ve kept in touch with him over the years.

“We’ve talked to Josh over the years in developing this and he’s part of the family and part of the group with everyone else,” the producer said, hinting at a possible cameo from Jackson and others. “When and where they show up is an open, exciting question.”

Game Changers follows 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) who is heartbroken when he’s cut from the Ducks. His mother, Alex (Lauren Graham), will do anything to help her son, so she decides to help him build his own team of misfits. The only rink available is, of course, the one owned by a now very grumpy Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez).

“I’ve spent the last 25 years behind the camera, directing films. To a lot of people, it seemed like I had dropped off the radar, that I wasn’t interested in acting. The fact of the matter is that I kind of made a left turn,” Estevez, 58, told reporters during the panel. “I exited mainstream motion pictures with the Mighty Ducks 3. I got into making independent films. … It’s interesting to come back now, using The Mighty Ducks as a reentry vehicle.”

When asked to return, he was excited to work with Brill again. “I said, ‘Sure, if we can capture the magic of the films, the magic of the franchise … If we can create cinematic experiences, and not just try to cash in on the nostalgia aspect.’ I think that’s ultimately what we’ve done.”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney + on Friday, March 26.