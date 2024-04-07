Lauri Peterson’s son, Joshua-Michael Waring, died from “the relentless grip of addition,” according to his sister Ashley Zarlin.

“It’s a disease that distorts and destroys, leaving behind shattered dreams and broken hearts,” Zarlin, who is the eldest daughter of Peterson, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 6.

Peterson, 63, had confirmed her son’s death several hours earlier in her own emotional Instagram tribute. According to the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Waring died on March 31 at the age of 35.

“He was brilliant and had limitless potential, but addiction veered him off course,” Zarlin added. “My heart aches for the lost opportunities for us to grow together as adults, to share laughter and dreams, the conversations that we will never get to have, and the dreams that will be left unfulfilled. My thoughts linger on the what-ifs, the alternate paths he could have taken if only the system had offered more than empty promises and closed doors.”

She continued, “My mom’s unwavering love and tireless efforts to support him will forever be etched in my heart. She fought alongside him, never wavering in her belief that he could overcome this demon. I wish for a different outcome with every fiber of my being. I wish I could have done more, been more, to help him find his way back to the light. As I grieve his loss, I cherish the memories of who he truly was, before addiction stole him away.”

Waring is survived by his parents, Lauri and George Peterson, his sisters, Ashley and Sophie, and his daughter, Kennady. Amid Waring’s struggle with alcoholism, Lauri adopted Kennady in 2015.

Following Waring’s death, Zarlin also mourns the loss of “countless others who have been failed by a system that should have been their lifeline.”

“Their stories, like [Joshua’s], are a reminder of the urgent need for change, for reform, for a healthcare system that prioritizes compassion and support above all else,” she further wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Our healthcare system is riddled with shortcomings and limitations and failed him time and again. I pray for a world where compassion and effective support systems replace judgment and neglect, so that others may find the help they desperately need.”

Zarlin concluded, “Josh, I hope that you’ve finally found the peace you’ve been looking for. You’re no longer in pain, you can rest. I love you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).