The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson is mourning the death of her son, Joshua-Michael Waring. He was 35.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” Peterson, 63, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 6. “No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

She continued, “Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snowboarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!”

Waring is survived by his parents, Lauri and George Peterson, his sisters, Ashley and Sophie, and his daughter, Kennady (born in 2012). Lauri adopted Kennady in 2015.

According to Lauri, Waring struggled with substance abuse disorder before his death.

“Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your ‘Mama Bear & Mama Dukes’ and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now?” Lauri added. “My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom.”

Lauri appeared on RHOC between season 1 and 4, later returning as a “friend” in seasons 6 and 8. Several of her former Bravo colleagues shared their condolences on Saturday.

“Lauri I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking,” RHOC executive producer Andy Cohen wrote via Instagram comment. “You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love.”

Former Housewives Gretchen Rossi, Jeana Keough, Jo De La Rosa and Kelly Dodd also shared heartfelt tributes in the comments.

“Oh Laurie, my heart breaks for you so much,” Rossi, 45, wrote. “I know how much you fought for him and always wanted nothing but the best for him. 🙏🏻 May the Lord surround you with his angels and give you strength through this incredibly hard loss. I love you friend ❤️

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).