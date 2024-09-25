Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has a new man in her life after settling her divorce from Josh Efird.

Lauryn, 24, debuted her relationship with her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, via her official Facebook account.

“Then you’d have something to talk about,” Lauryn wrote via Facebook on Sunday, September 22. “Koe Wetzel [concert] with my fav plus-one.”

In the snaps, Lauryn smiled as Kitchens kissed her forehead.

Related: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Far from reality? Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her family knew how to stir up controversy on their former show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The reality series aired on TLC from 2012 to 2014. The family initially became famous after Thompson appeared as a beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers & Tiaras before landing […]

Kitchens reposted the photos, writing, “Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on a Saturday night.”

Weeks earlier on September 5, Lauryn changed her profile pic to a snapshot of her and Kitchens. “My happy place,” she gushed.

One month prior, Lauryn also documented the couple’s date night at the Zach Bryan concert. “Zach Bryan tonight. ‘How lucky are we,’” she captioned her concert photos.

After the show, Kitchens uploaded the same pics to his account. “The greatest risk in life is not taking one at all,” he gushed in August. “So thankful for you!!!”

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s romance is her first since getting divorced from Efird. Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, September 25, that Lauryn and Efird, who share four children, filed for divorce on September 18 and cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” According to court documents obtained by Us, Lauryn and Efird listed their date of separation of July 1.

Related: Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox and More Former Couples Crushing Coparenting Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

Lauryn and Efird further noted in their filing that they planned to coparent kids Ella, Bentley, Sylus and Stella, requesting to share physical and legal custody.

“Coparenting [is] not hard if you focus on the child and not the other parent’s business,” an anonymous quote reposted to Lauryn’s Facebook earlier this month read. Lauryn added an upside-down smiling face emoji to her post. Kitchens, for his part, posted the same quote to his page.

Lauryn and Efird got married in 2018 and their relationship was often chronicled on her family’s reality TV shows.

“Me and Josh are all about keeping our relationship light,” Lauryn said during a 2018 episode of We TV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, specifically referring to her pregnancy with their eldest child. “Y’all always gotta have fun. Josh is a lot of things, but mature he ain’t. We don’t really talk about serious stuff, but I have a feeling that’s gonna change.”

Lauryn is one of the older sisters of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who was a prominent character on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. The experience landed the family a Here Comes Honey Boo Boo spinoff starring Alana, now 18, mother Mama June, now 45, Lauryn and sisters Jessica Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. (Anna died in December 2023 at the age of 29 following a battle with stage IV cancer.)