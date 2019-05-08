These two just keep getting cuter! Leighton Meester gushed about her husband, Adam Brody, ahead of the actor’s guest appearance on her sitcom, Single Parents.

The Gossip Girl alum, 33, opened up about the experience of working with the 39-year-old O.C. alum. “It’s a wonderful, great, lovely thing,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, May 8. “He’s my best friend. I wanna work with him on everything, and I think he’s the best in everything.”

She added: “He’s really good. I was not at all, like, worried if he would completely do amazing at that part.” As a guest star, he will play his real-life wife’s ex-boyfriend in Single Parents’ season finale.

Meester was excited to introduce Brody to her “second family,” a.k.a. the cast, and had an integral role in earning her Oranges costar a spot in the episode. In fact, the couple planned to share the screen on her short-lived Fox sitcom, Making History, though the idea never came to fruition.

Plus, the fun might not be over yet! The Monte Carlo star noted that the Shazam! actor could return to Single Parents in season 2 if the show is renewed by ABC.

Meester, who married Brody in February 2014, went on to detail the series’ influence on the pair’s daughter, Arlo. Her character Angie’s obsession with a Slayer song translated to the toddler’s musical taste. “I have a 3-year-old who is also singing ‘Raining Blood’ because she had to hear it so much,” she said. “And she’s like, ‘Play that scary music.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I guess that’s what you’re into.’”

The Roommate actress rarely speaks out about her personal life, but subtly did so in September 2018. “I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now,” she told PorterEdit at the time. “And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise — really in a place that I want to be.”

The season finale of Single Parents airs on ABC Wednesday, May 8, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

