Bringing their love to the small screen! Adam Brody is set to guest star on his wife Leighton Meester’s sitcom Single Parents.

The O.C. alum, 39, will appear as her character Angie’s ex Derek, ABC confirms to Us Weekly. Will (Taran Killam) pushes his pal to find the musician who left her years before so she can finally confront him, but the reunion does not go as planned.

Brody’s character will make his debut in the season 1 finale, which will air in early May. The spot will be filmed in March.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in February 2014, are no strangers to collaborating on screen. They previously costarred in 2011’s The Oranges and 2014’s Life Partners.

Meester, 32, stars in the series as Angie D’Amato, a single mom who relies on her friends’ support to parent her son, Graham (Tyler Wladis). The show also stars Killam, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis-Davis and Jake Choi.

“I always want to work with people that I like and love and people that I’m friends with,” the Making History alum said on The View in April 2014 of working with her husband. “It’s nice to mix business with pleasure.”

Meester later raved about the Curfew star, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Arlo, in a rare interview. “I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now,” she told PorterEdit in September 2018. “And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise — really in a place that I want to be.”

The Gossip Girl alum shared exclusively with Us how her experiences as a mom meld into Single Parents. “At first, not intentionally. I’d be, like, telling stories and then I’m like, ‘You’re gonna use this in the show, aren’t you?’” she joked in August 2018. “But I think the character is similar to me in a lot of ways and being a mom and being able to come in and have those experiences and bring it to my work is actually really important to me and it kinda feels good.”

Single Parents airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

