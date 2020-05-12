One-and-done! Lena Dunham set the record straight nearly one year after making headlines for kissing Brad Pitt at the London premiere of their movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I don’t know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us,” the Girls alum, 33, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, May 11. “Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him, causing him a great deal of stress.”

She then clarified, “I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend.”

Dunham revealed that the Oscar winner, 56, knew she “felt nervous” at the July 2019 premiere, so he invited her to hang out with him one-on-one later that evening.

“He took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me,” she recalled. “I wear it, and every time I wear it, something amazing happens.”

The actress explained to Andy Cohen and fellow guest Dua Lipa on Monday’s episode that she “had the pleasure of knowing” Pitt before they worked together on the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

“I wasn’t going in totally blind,” she said. “But when I showed up to set, I didn’t have some major megastar part. I was in a really great ensemble of girls, so I didn’t expect [more than] a friendly hello from Brad.”

However, one day on set, the costars had an encounter that Dunham described as “the best thing that’s maybe ever happened to me.” Pitt had filmed a scene where he parked a car and was supposed to get out and look around, but instead he glanced over at the Emmy winner and started walking in her direction.

“[He] came over and picked me up and spun me around,” she recalled on WWHL. “It was like in one of those movies where the nerd shows up at the prom and the hottest guy at school is like, ‘Would you care to dance?’”

Dunham went on to praise the Ad Astra star for being “a truly kind person who can read the room,” adding, “I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine, and he made me feel pretty cool.”