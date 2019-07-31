Lena Dunham Plants a Kiss on Brad Pitt at ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Premiere





Lena Dunham only had eyes for costar Brad Pitt on the red carpet for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s London premiere on Tuesday, July 30.

The former Girls star, 33, approached Pitt once cast photos were finished and planted a kiss on the Oscar winner. The duo were surrounded by costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Damian Lewis and director Quentin Tarantino.

The two share scenes together in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which Pitt plays stunt actor Cliff Booth and Dunham portrays one of Charles Manson’s cult members.

The Golden Globe winner was definitely feeling her colorful look at the premiere — a bronze, sequined dress adorned with multicolored Marabou feathers — documenting the ensemble on her Instagram and captioning it: “She rose like a phoenix from the ashes, bitches… and ended up in London. 💥🔥🧡 #onceuponatimeinhollywood.”

On a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last October, Dunham recounted the time she flashed her underwear between takes on the film. “Someone asked ‘what’s a Kewpie doll? and I said, ‘I can show you, I have one right here on my side.’ Skirt comes up! If you’ve got it illustrated on your body, who are you not to show them?,” she asked Jimmy Kimmel, before noting that her publicist expressly asked that she not reenact the moment on the late night show.

Pitt attended the Tiny Furniture director’s birthday party in May, and was among the smiling guests pictured hugging the feted actress on her Instagram feed. Dunham captioned the pics: “This year I’m… wait for it… happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health & sobriety.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!