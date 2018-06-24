Stars including Lena Dunham, Sia, Amber Heard and Joshua Jackson flew to Texas to protest the migrant child crisis that has seen more than 2,300 minors separated from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border.

Dunham shared a photo of the celebrity group on Instagram, showing them holding signs that said #KeepFamiliesTogether and “End Family Separation.”

“We came to Tornillo, Texas, to show our solidarity with the families who have been separated, the children who are alone, the parents who are grieving and the undocumented Americans who are losing more than I can fathom,” the Girls star, 32, captioned the pic. “Thank you, Tornillo, for showing us a warm border welcome and reminding us that together we rise.”

She then thanked stars who accompanied her, including Heard, Sia, Jackson, Constance Wu, Bella Thorne, Mira Sorvino, Katie Lowes, Casey Wilson, Anna Camp and Skylar Astin.

Sorvino, 50, also shared a pic with Dunham on Instagram and thanked her “for inviting me on this moving journey of bearing witness at the border. Tho they would not let us pass through knowing that those children were there on the other side of the barbed wires, in a desert where the heat was easily over 100, made me want to fight even harder to #EndFamilySeparation.”

Heard, 32, posted a photo that showed her holding a sign reading “Apartheid was legal, Holocaust was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice.”

Sia, 42, also posted a photo with Dunham and declared in her Instagram post that she will match all donations to votolatino.org up to $100,000.

Jackson, 40, shared a black-and-white photo of the group and wrote, “This was 10:00 am in Tornillo, Texas. We were standing outside the detention facility where hundreds of children are being held in tents. It was already near 100 F out there. These are not summer camps. These are not acceptable conditions for children. This is a humanitarian crises of our own making.”

As previously reported, people across the U.S. and around the world have spoken out about the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy towards illegal immigrants that is separating children from their parents at the U.S. border with Mexico. In response to the loud outcry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, June 20, to keep families together while they are detained, but the kids already taken into custody won’t be quickly reunited with their loved ones.

On Saturday, June 24, the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services said in a release that 2,053 children are still in the custody of the department and waiting to be returned to their parents. CNN reports that they will only be reunited once their parents’ deportation proceedings are completed. The families will be reunited before deportation or, if the parent is released from detention, they will need to apply to serve as the child’s sponsor under HHS rules. The sponsorship application process can take weeks.

