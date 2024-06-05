Lenny Kravitz has nothing but hope for the future of his love life.

“I love love. I love relationships, I love that whole dynamic, and it’s been something that’s been challenging for me,” the Grammy winner, 60, shared in an interview with InStyle published on Wednesday, June 5.

Noting that it’s “been quite a while” since he was married to his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, Kravitz told the outlet that marriage is “something I really fantasize about [and] long for in reality.” He explained: “It’s not just a fantasy, it’s something that I long for, but you cannot, everything takes the time that it takes, and I’ve had lots of lessons to learn. You truly must be ready with anything in life that you long for. When you’re ready, it will come.”

Lenny and Bonet wed in 1987 and welcomed their only child together, daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35, one year later. They eventually called it quits in 1993, after which Bonet, 56, moved on with Jason Momoa. (The pair — who share kids Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15 — began dating in 2005 and were married from 2017 to 2022.)

While Lenny was romantically connected to stars such as Kylie Minogue, Vanessa Paradis and Nicole Kidman in the over 30 years since his and Bonet’s divorce, Lenny said he wants to walk down the aisle again in the future.

“I feel like I’m at a place where I truly believe that I’m ready, and it’s really just about the right person and the right time,” the musician shared. “Timing is so important — you can meet the right person at the wrong time, you know? You can meet the wrong person at the right time. You could do all kinds of things, you know? It really takes the two of them, and so, I’m open and patiently waiting.”

He continued: “And I know that it’s, I know that it’s coming because I’m in the best place that I’ve ever been in my life — mentally, physically and spiritually. And it’s hard too, because I’m good by myself.”

Last month, Lenny revealed that he hasn’t been in a serious relationship in nine years and has chosen to remain celibate until he finds his ideal partner. “Yes. It’s a spiritual thing,” he said in a May 30 interview with The Guardian. “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

While waiting for his chance to say “I do” again, Lenny couldn’t be more excited for Zoë’s upcoming nuptials to fellow actor Channing Tatum. “[I feel] just happiness, you know?” he told InStyle of the couple, who got engaged in October 2023. “Happiness knowing that she’s confident in her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone — they’re equally matched and equally yoked. Just happiness.”

He’s also focused on embracing love in all aspects of his life, not just his love life. “I truly love love, and I’m aware that these blessings come from God,” he gushed to InStyle. “I want to make the best of it. I love what I do. I love being creative. I love making music, and so I choose to use it as a vehicle to bring us together.”