It’s safe to say Leslie Jones will not be ordering from The Honest Company again any time soon. The Saturday Night Live star slammed Jessica Alba’s business and claimed her last three orders have had issues.

“Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business,” Jones, 50, tweeted on Tuesday, July 17. “I have use your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have spend too much money here for that to happen!!”

Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business. I have use your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have spend too much money here for that to happen!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2018

Jones did not specify what was wrong with her orders, but Alba apologized within a few hours. “Omg! I’m so so sorry you haven’t had a great experience,” she wrote. “We are all over this issue and will make it right. I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I’m a huge fan of yours. JA.”

The Fantastic Four actress, 37, cofounded The Honest Company, which sells eco-friendly, nontoxic household and baby products, in 2011.

This is not the first time that Alba or her business has received backlash in the press. In addition to being sued in 2015 for allegedly being deceptive about its eco-friendly and natural products, The Honest Company made headlines that same year after Twitter users criticized the effectiveness of the brand’s zinc-based sunscreen.

Alba defended the company during an August 2016 appearance on the Today show.

“Obviously, we want our customers to have the best experience with our brand,” she said at the time. “If an organization wants to bring awareness to their cause, I’m an easy target and our brand is an easy target, obviously, because I get different kind of attention than other brands would. It’s just sort of what happens.”

“Our customers are savvy enough to do research and understand the integrity of our products,” Alba counted. “We stand by our ingredients, the effectiveness of the products, and we’re pretty optimistic that we’re going to win every case … If I was in their position, I probably would try to put a spotlight on my cause, and there’s no easier way than someone like me.”

Us Weekly has reached out to the Honest Company for a comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!