Leslie Odom Jr. and Wife Nicolette Robinson's Relationship Timeline

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson found love on the way to achieving their Broadway dreams.

The pair met in 2008, tying the knot four years later. Both Odom Jr. and Robinson nabbed recurring roles on a handful of popular TV shows, but their biggest breaks came from the stage. Odom Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, winning his first Tony Award in 2016 for his performance, while Robinson joined the Broadway cast of Waitress in 2018.

Along with celebrating their individual successes, the couple have collaborated throughout their careers. The twosome costarred in the miniseries Love in the Time of Corona in 2020 and shared the screen in Regina King‘s One Night in Miami that same year. In 2023, they cowrote a children’s book titled I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.

Their proudest collaboration, however, is in raising their family. Odom Jr. and Robinson welcomed daughter Lucille and son Able in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

“Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids …? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away,” Odom Jr. gushed via Instagram in 2021 while sharing the first glimpse of their baby boy. “I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the couple’s relationship:

2008

Odom Jr. and Robinson met while working on a production of the musical Once on This Island.

2012

The actors exchanged vows in December. More than 10 years later, Odom Jr. told People that the wedding was “worth every penny.”

2016

Odom Jr. won his first Tony Award, taking home Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for playing Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Robinson praised the “deserved honor” in an Instagram post following the awards show in June.

Four months later, the twosome announced Robinson was pregnant with their first baby.

2017

Robinson gave birth to daughter Lucille in April. “She is the love + light of our lives and she’s teaching us so much already… Our sweet Lucy 🌻,” she gushed via social media. “Mommy & Daddy couldn’t be happier.”

2018

“August 6th! It’s a national holiday in our household. The man of our dreams was born on this day,” Robinson captioned an Instagram post dedicated to her husband. “We’re two very lucky girls to have the most generous, adorable, protective, loving man in our lives and we thank God for you every single day. Les, you are our moon and stars… our forever love. Happy birthday, baby ❤️.”

2020

The pair announced Robinson’s pregnancy with a sweet family photo shoot.

2021

The couple welcomed their son, Able Phineas, in March. “Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude,” Odom Jr. wrote via Instagram.

2024

Odom Jr. earned a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his work in Purlie Victorious, which Robinson helped produce.

“What a beautiful, healing, and joyful season this has been. Grateful for every second. Grateful for every person involved. And I am so unbelievably proud. … Leslie Odom, Jr: you truly amaze me,” she gushed via Instagram when the show closed in February. “All the dedication, care, and vision you’ve put into this production both on AND off the stage is truly inspiring.”