Liam Payne Clarifies His Candid Comments About 'Brother' Zayn Malik

Reconsidering his words. Liam Payne walked back his comments about Zayn Malik after he made headlines for discussing his former bandmate.

“I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when it’s your family it’s hard to let it slide,” the “Strip That Down” singer, 28, began in a series of tweets on Thursday, June 2. “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

The U.K. native went on to say that he and Malik, 29, will forever be connected because of their time in 1D. “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side,” Payne tweeted. “That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Earlier this week, the “Familiar” singer reflected on his time with the boy band during an appearance on the Tuesday, May 31, episode of Logan Paul‘s “Impaulsive” podcast.

“There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn,” Payne told the Masked Singer alum, 27. “Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”

The “Get Low” crooner was seemingly referring to Malik’s alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mother, Yolanda Hadid. In October 2021, the “Pillowtalk” singer issued a statement denying reports that he struck the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 58, during an argument the previous month.

Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment and pleaded no contest, earning 90 days of probation for each count. He was also required to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

Amid the drama, Us Weekly confirmed that the pop star and the supermodel, 27, had “silently separated.” The duo welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.

During Payne’s appearance on “Impaulsive,” the host, also 27, referred to a previous incident where Gigi responded after a feud between Malik and Jake Paul. “She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something,” Payne quipped. “That one didn’t age very well.”

The former boy bander also addressed his relationship with Louis Tomlinson, who was also in 1D with him alongside Harry Styles and Niall Horan. “Louis was wild and [he was] wanting to be wild, that’s his spirit,” Payne said of Tomlinson, 30. “And also he’s my best mate now, but in the band we hated each other. Like, to come to blows hated each other.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!