Lil Nas X wound up in a wheelchair after running the New York City Half Marathon in high-top sneakers.

The rapper, 24, appeared at the race on Sunday, March 17, to compete in Coach brand shoes that retail for $162.25 because he couldn’t obtain running sneakers ahead of time, according to Page Six.

In a video obtained by the outlet, the Grammy winner spoke to the camera before heading over to the competition.

“Hey future me,” he said. “I’m about to run a marathon.”

The clip cut to three hours after the race with Lil Nas X sitting in a wheelchair.

“The race went well,” he said with a laugh. “It’s giving race.”

Lil Nas X, who became a brand ambassador for Coach in 2022, paired the white high-tops with black shorts and a green T-shirt adorned with “NYC Half” for St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the New York Road Runners race results, the “Industry Baby” singer completed the half marathon — which is 13.1 miles — in 2:32:53. The race began in Brooklyn and ended in Central Park. Other notable runners included Ginger Zee, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

Lil Nas X is no stranger to making bizarre headlines. In January, the singer took his music promotion techniques to the next level by claiming to have been accepted into Bible school.

“I know some of y’all hate me right now but I want y’all to know I’m literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall,” the musician wrote via Instagram. “Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO.”

The rapper included what appeared to be an offer letter from Liberty University alongside a declaration that he was returning to school. The letter addressed to Montero Hill (Lil Nas X’s birth name) read, “Congratulations! You have been officially accepted to Liberty University for the Fall 2024 semester with a Dual Concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies.”

Although the authenticity of Lil Nas X’s college acceptance letter remained uncertain, he emphasized new music on the horizon, focusing on themes surrounding Jesus and Christianity.

“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time,” Lil Nas X wrote via X in January alongside a photo of him being crucified on a cross.

Lil Nas X initially hinted at his “Christian era” in November 2023 when releasing a snippet of a new song via social media.

“Father, stretch my hands / The longest road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans,” he sang. “Everything seems to go to nowhere / Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain.”