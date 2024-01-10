Lil Nas X has taken his music promotion tatics to the next level by announcing his alleged acceptance into bible school — and fans don’t know what to think.

“I know some of y’all hate me right now but I want y’all to know I’m literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall,” the musician, 24, claimed via Instagram on Tuesday, January 9. “Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO.”

Lil Nas X included an alleged offer letter from Liberty University alongside his declaration that he’s going back to school. The letter addressed to Montero Hill (the rapper’s birth name) reads, “Congratulations! You have been officially accepted to Liberty University for the Fall 2024 semester with a Dual Concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies.”

The Lynchburg, Virginia, based university is real and was established on evangelical Christian values. However, the letter is signed by the “president” of the school, Jerry Falwell, who died in 2007, causing many fans to think Lil Nas X is pulling a prank as he promotes his new “Christian era” in music.

“Jerry done come back from the dead to accept his application,” one user wrote in the comments, while another replied, “Not everything is a troll post but this sure is. 😂.” A third user commented, “I genuinely cannot tell if this is serious or not. either way I’m excited for new music 🤷‍♀️.”

While the validity of Lil Nas X’s college acceptance letter is up for debate, the rapper has made it clear that new music is coming and it’s pegged to Jesus and Christianity.

“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time,” Lil Nas X wrote via X on Monday, January 8, alongside a controversial photo of him being crucified on a cross. He revealed that the song is called “J Christ” and drops on Friday, January 12.

In the artwork, Lil Nas X is surrounded by five individuals wearing spiked collars and gothic accessories as they hoisted up the cross. The musician is meant to represent Jesus Christ who died by crucifixion.

Lil Nas X continued to tease the new music video on Tuesday, sharing a photo of himself dressed like an angel in all white. He had wings on his ears and held two semi automatic guns.

On Wednesday, January 10, he released a teaser clip of the “J Christ” video. In the video, impersonators meant to be Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, Barack Obama, Kanye West and more famous faces are walking in a straight line up to the top of a mountain. They are all wearing white as they get closer to the kingdom of God, which in the video is depicted as a skyscraper among the clouds.

Lil Nas X originally hinted at his “Christian era” in November 2023 when he released a snippet of new music via social media.

“Father, stretch my hands / The longest road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans,” he sang. “Everything seems to go to nowhere / Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain.”