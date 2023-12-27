Lil Nas X’s “Christian Era” now involves a website asking people to “save” him from Satan.

Two years after Lil Nas X (real name Montero Lamar Hill) rode a stripper pole down to Hell to give the Devil a lap dance in his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video, the 24-year-old rapper launched a new website called SaveNasX.com. At first glance, the webpage is a throwback to the old GeoCities websites of the early Internet, with animated gifs and pixelated art depicting pentagrams and hellfire.

SaveNasX.com asks, “Where Is Lil Nas X,” noting it’s been over 831 days since the “Old Town Road” singer dropped his debut album. “Has the DEVIL-WORSHIPPING pop-artist finally been sacrificed to HIS MASTER?” asks the website. “WHY is he SECLUDING HIMSELF???? What is he PREPARING FOR? This site will answer ALL THESE QUESTIONS AND MORE!!!… We will find Montero, and WE WILL SAVE HIM BY RETURNING HIS HEART TO J.CHRIST’S LIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The website also includes a breakdown of Nas X’s location in Hell. The first seven levels of Hell are named after the seven deadly sins of Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Sloth, Wrath, Envy, and Pride. However, according to the website, Lil Nas X is at Level 8.

The website, under the “Possessed By A Gay Demon” section, notes how in the “Montero” music video, Lil Nas X “can be seen TWERKING on SATAN himself. This proves that the DEVIL is HOMOSEXUAL!!!!! (SHOCKER!!!!!!!).” The website theorizes that “the devil has possessed Nas X with the spirit of sin to influence the world into DAMNATION. That is why Nas has been away from the spotlight. To arrange a scheme against the world with Satan and probably TWERK on him some more!!!”

The ruse is up once you get to the bottom: the website was set up by Sony Music Entertainment, according to the copyright information.

Lil Nas X’s “Montero” video depicted him being cast out of Heaven into hell for being homosexual, representing his struggles of being a gay man in America. Despite this being a piece of personal artwork, the video caused some backlash from some religious figures, including South Carolina pastor Mark Burns. After the video’s release in 2021, Burns told ABC News that the video was “disgusting to see a lot of us acting as though he is not having intercourse with Satan on television.”

That same year, Lil Nas X worked with Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF to create a collection of modified Nike Air Max 97s that contained a drop of human blood in its Air bubble. The “Satan shoes” also bore a pentagram and other devilish branding. All 666 pairs were bought within a minute of going on sale, but Nike sued to prevent the shoe’s release.

On November 29, Lil Nas posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was about to “enter my Christian era.” He walked out of his truck into an empty street, wearing a tattered skirt, a Christian-themed T-shirt, and long hair extensions. He danced in the road to an inspirational son, feeling the divine spirit lift him up.

Nas X has shown that he’s still sarcastic as he’s always been. On December 9, he claimed that he made a new beat out of a fart. Two days later, he posted a thirst trap on Instagram, saying that if he received “10 comments and I’ll drop a new song tonight” while turning off comments on the post.