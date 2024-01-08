The artwork for Lil Nas X’s upcoming single proves he hasn’t completely repented from his trolling ways.

The rapper, 24, unveiled the artwork for his comeback song “J Christ” on Monday, January 8, taking his newfound “Christian era” in a somewhat blasphemous direction. The art, shared via social media, depicts Lil Nas X crucified upon a piece of wood that seemed warped and almost throbbing. Five individuals — each wearing jewelry, spiked collars, plaid skirts and other anachronistic mall goth accessories — are seen hoisting up the crucifix while the musician reclines on the cross

“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time,” Lil Nas X wrote via X, adding that his new song will arrive Friday, January 12.

The Grammy winner’s tweet also included a clip of him wearing silver go-go boots and a matching crown of thorns while posing against a crucifix made of gold blocks. As a heavenly chorus played from above, the blocks shifted and transformed into holy armor to protect Lil Nas X (who was born Montero Lamar Hill).

Related: Lil Nas X’s Boldest Style Moments of All Time Unapologetically fashionable! Lil Nas X’s style is just as over-the-top and extravagant as his songs. The “That’s What I Want” singer — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — first emerged in Hollywood in 2019 when he dropped his hit song “Old Town Road.” Since then, he has released two albums, Montero and 7, […]

The immediate reaction to the “J Christ” artwork was mixed. Some supporters tweeted their approval — “this is so blasphemy, I Loved,” for example — while critics shared their disapproval of Lil Nas X emulating Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. “Can you make a song where you don’t mock any religion?” asked one X user. “I don’t care either way as I’m not too religious, but the whole mocking religion thing is starting to get played out,” added another.

MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST

JANUARY 12, 2024

00:00 EST

BE THERE! pic.twitter.com/JEX6sSTft5 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 8, 2024

Lil Nas X first hinted that he was entering a “Christian era” in November 2023 when he shared a snippet of new music in a video shared via social media. “Father, stretch my hands / The longest road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans,” he sang. “Everything seems to go to nowhere / Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain.”

In December, Lil Nas X launched SaveNasX.com, a throwback website that mocked him for being a “DEVIL-WORSHIPING pop artist.” The site also noted that it had been over 800 days since he had released his debut album, Montero. That album’s title track, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” became infamous for its music video, which depicted Lil Nas X riding a stripper pole down to hell. He then gave the devil a lap dance before snapping Satan’s neck to assume the role of king of the underworld.

Related: Go Inside the Chanel Diner With Lil Nas X and Alix Earle New York Fashion Week is in full swing and the city is teeming with stars and soirees. Young Hollywood stepped out to the opening of the Chanel Lucky Chance Diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on September 6 and the vibes were as fun and fabulous as the chic, kitchy venue itself. Lil Nas X, Lori Harvey, […]

The video, along with the failed attempt to sell 666 pairs of modified Nikes outfitted with satanic imagery (and a drop of human blood in the sneakers’ soles), drew the ire of fundamental religious leaders.

Recently, Dave Chappelle mocked the video, which the comedian said showed Lil Nas X “suck[ing] the devil’s d–k at 10 o’clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see.” The “Industry Baby” rapper shrugged off the criticism, saying that the video was three years old. “Me and the devil broke up,” he tweeted. “Y’all are acting like children of divorce.”