Lili Reinhart Jokes About Cole Sprouse Split Rumors

What’s love if you can’t laugh about it? Lili Reinhart knows just how much attention her relationship with Cole Sprouse gets from the public — and now she’s getting in on the fun.

The 21-year-old actress poked fun at herself in the comment section of her Riverdale costar Camila Mendes’ Instagram photo on Monday, September 3.

“Labor day getaway,” Mendes captioned the pic, which shows the cast of the hit CW show lounging on a boat without Reinhart. KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews in the drama, hilariously commented, “omg.. Coles not sitting next to lili…”

Reinhart, along with the magnifying glass emoji, quipped back: “@kjapa they must’ve broken up.”

However, some followers didn’t pick up on the humor. “i hope not that would be the saddest thing ever,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “noooo don’t make me cri girl😢 please sprousehart don’t break up ok you are perfect together ok and perfect people ook????”

The couple first sparked romance speculation in July 2017 when an onlooker saw them holding hands and kissing while attending San Diego Comic-Con. In May 2018, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in NYC.

Though the pair has yet to publicly announce their relationship, they’ve looked young and in love together in multiple romantic places including Hawaii, Paris and Mexico.

In August, the actress also gave a sweet birthday shout-out to the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum. “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you,” she captioned an Instagram pics of the two at the time. “I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love.”

