Lili Reinhart Thinks Her ‘Riverdale’ Character Will Get Married Before Her





“Filming Riverdale, I’m doing things now in my life that I never would have ever thought I’d get to experience — like, I got to fire a gun, not that I even had an interest in doing that,” Reinhart, 22, said in a Screen Tests video interview for W Magazine. “I don’t know if you’ll see it in the show, but I think Betty will get married before I get married. How about that?”

Reinhart and Sprouse, who plays Jughead on Riverdale, are also the subject of the magazine’s latest cover story, in which writer David Amsden specified that he interviewed the former couple separately in May and that they were “tantalizingly obscure” about their relationship.

The cover story was published online on Thursday, July 25, just three days after Us Weekly broke the news that the Reinhart and Sprouse, 26, had broken up after nearly two years of dating. The duo appeared together on Riverdale’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Sunday, July 21, but they kept their distance from one another at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party the night before.

In the W video, Reinhart also opened up about her first kiss, saying it was on the set of a movie. “I was so nervous,” she revealed. “I think I didn’t really even process that I had to do it until I was there. And I was like, ‘Oh, s–t, I’m about to make out with someone for the first time.’”

“And it was an older guy, so that was weird,” she continued. “Afterwards, I was, like, thinking, ‘Wow, I didn’t even really have to try that hard.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t really have to think about what I was doing. It just sorta happened.’ Though I guess that was a relief. I think I was just happy to have it over with.”

