To the despair of Riverdale fans everywhere, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have ended their relationship of nearly two years. Multiple sources exclusively confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Monday, July 22.

The duo, who portray Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the CW drama, first revealed their romance in July 2017 when they were spotted kissing at Comic-Con in San Diego. They were also seen locking lips in Paris in April 2018 and then hit the Met Gala red carpet together that May.

By August 2018, the two costars were already showing online displays of affection. “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you,” Reinhart, 22, wrote on Instagram in celebration of Sprouse’s birthday. “I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure.”

“Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart,” Sprouse, 26, wrote on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

At this year’s Comic-Con, the former couple seemed sociable during the Riverdale panel on Sunday, July 21, with Reinhart even cracking a joke on Instagram about Sprouse’s friendship with costar KJ Apa. But they were hardly seen together at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party the day before and Sprouse was overheard telling a pal that he and Reinhart had gone their separate ways.

In the wake of the breakup, Riverdale fans and other supporters tweeted their heartbreak over the news. “Cole and lili broke up… love doesn’t exist… try to prove me wrong,” one wrote. “Lili and cole reportedly broke up that’s it i don’t believe in love anymore,” added another.

In the days, weeks and months before their breakup, however, both Sprouse and Reinhart shared loving Instagram posts about one another. Scroll down to see some of their final Instagram tributes.