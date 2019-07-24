



Can someone get Hiram Lodge in the loop? Mark Consuelos played coy when asked about Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s recent breakup.

“Is that true?” the actor, 48, replied to Andy Cohen during a SiriusXM radio show interview on Wednesday, July 24, when he brought up the former couple’s split news. “You know, I’ve been gone from Vancouver for about 10 days, so I have no idea what’s going on over there.”

The Watch What Happens Live host, 51, went on to explain that the entire time Sprouse, 26, and Reinhart, 22, were dating, he wasn’t allowed to bring up their romance when he interviewed the actress.

“That’s surprising,” Consuelos said. “I just kind of always knew that they were together. When I joined the show it was already a thing. I came on second season so I don’t know what happened the first season.”

Consuelos went on to joke that he always wanted to give Sprouse and Reinhart advice about not dating costars, but he’d be reminded that he married his. The Pitch alum met his wife, Kelly Ripa, on the set of All My Children in 1995 and they wed shortly after. The twosome share three kids: sons Michael, 22, Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 18.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on Sunday, July 21, that Sprouse and Reinhart had split after nearly two years of dating. The former couple appeared to be cordial as they were seated next to each other at a 2019 Comic-Con panel, but kept their distance while attending an Entertainment Weekly party that same weekend.

While at the Comic-Con bash, the Suite Life of Zach and Cody alum was overheard telling a friend that he and the Hustlers actress had called it quits on their relationship. Sprouse and Reinhart were first linked in July 2017 shortly after they began filming Riverdale.

Sprouse and Reinhart play onscreen couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the hit CW show.

