Linda Evangelista is happy on her own — and she has no plans to share her bedroom with a new romantic partner anytime soon.

The 58-year-old supermodel told The Sunday Times in an interview published on Sunday, November 26, that she’s “not interested” in dating at this point in her life.

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” she confessed. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”

Related: Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

Evangelista, who shares son Augustin, 17, with ex François-Henri Pinault, revealed that the last time she was in a relationship was “definitely before the CoolSculpting” incident, which left her “brutally disfigured.” (Prior to her relationship with Henri Pinault, 61, Evangelista was married to the former head of Elite Model Management’s Paris office Gérald Marie from 1987 to 1993.)

The Super Models star revealed in September 2021 that she underwent several Coolsculpting procedures between 2015 to 2016 to try and “decrease” her fat cells. She alleged via social media at the time that the cosmetic procedure “increased” those cells and left her “permanently deformed.”

Related: Model Moms! A Guide to Gigi, Gisele and More Supermodels' Kids From the runway to the playroom, many well-known supermodels have learned to balance their careers with raising little ones at home. Gigi Hadid became a mom in September 2020 when she and then-partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai. (Hadid and Malik dated on and off beginning in 2015 before they split for good in […]

After undergoing two “unsuccessful corrective surgeries,” Evangelista sued the parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. She announced in July 2022 via Instagram that she had reached a settlement but didn’t disclose any further details.

“I’m pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case,” she wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me. I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out.”

In addition to the elective surgery trauma, Evangelista has overcome breast cancer twice after being diagnosed in December 2018 and then again in July 2022. Evangelista revealed to The Sunday Times that she’s now focused on the future and her goal is simply “to stay alive.”

Related: Stars Who Beat Breast Cancer: Linda Evangelista, Cynthia Nixon and More Many celebrities have spoken out about their personal battles with breast cancer over the years. Julia Louis-Dreyfus went public with her breast cancer diagnosis in September 2017 via Instagram. Nearly one year later, she had successfully beaten the illness and returned to work on Veep. “It sounds kind of corny, but there’s something about after […]

While she is currently soaking up every moment with her son, Augustin, before he goes off to college, Evangelista is planning her own next adventure.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Well, I don’t want to stay in New York. I want to hike and be healthy, and work,” she gushed. “I want to be a nanny to my grandchildren. And I want to move to the desert where my lungs won’t hurt.”

Evangelista noted that she’s embracing every day after her cancer battles. “When I see someone and say, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen you in so long, let’s have dinner together,’ now I really mean it,” she concluded.