Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is not moving on with The Challenge personality Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

“It came and it went. As soon as it started it was over,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Lindsay, 37, and Johnny, 41. “They went on a date and now it’s over. Nothing more. They’re not compatible.”

The update comes after Page Six reported that the duo were seen hanging out in New York City on Friday, November 17, which was supposed to be Lindsay’s wedding day to costar Carl Radke before the pair ended their engagement in August.

Three months after her split from Carl, 38, Lindsay exclusively told Us that she was “completely blindsided” when Carl told her he wanted to call off their nuptials.

“He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on,” she shared. “The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again.”

Lindsay added that it wasn’t until “literally the last two weeks of summer” that she noticed something was off with Carl. “His demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused,” she recalled, noting that the twosome’s on-camera breakup was “absolutely humiliating” for her.

“It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary,” she said.

Lindsay and Carl met in 2016 while filming season 1 of Summer House. They briefly tried to turn their friendship into a romance during season 4 before calling it quits. They later rekindled their connection in late 2021 before Carl confirmed their romance to Us in January 2022.

“I was scared because dating your best friend is really freaking scary,” he said at the time.

The exes both participated in the Summer House panel at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month. During the event, Lindsay told attendees that she and Carl “don’t really speak unless he has to come to the apartment to get some stuff.”

Carl, for his part, said that he was both “grateful” and “nervous” to be reunited with his costars. “It’s emotional. But honestly I’m just proud to be a part of this show and proud to be a part of Bravo and honestly love all these fans,” he said.

As Lindsay moves on from her split from Carl, Johnny isn’t the first person she’s sparked dating rumors with. Earlier this month, rumors surfaced that she’d begun dating country singer Dustin Lynch. However, a source subsequently told Us that while the twosome are “in the same friend group,” they “aren’t dating.”