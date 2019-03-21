So relatable! Lindsay Lohan supported pal Miley Cyrus by leaving a fun comment on her most recent Instagram photo.

The Hannah Montana alum, 26, made a sultry expression in a snapshot she shared on Thursday, March 21, alongside the caption, ‘When the doorman asks to see ID….. motherf–ker this FACE is my ID.”

Lohan, 32, couldn’t help but chime in to let Cyrus know that she has been there and done that. “Only girls like us know how to pull that look,” the club owner commented.

Cyrus and the Parent Trap actress, who have been friends for many years and previously partied together in October 2013, haven’t shied away from supporting each other on social media. Back in January, the pop star covered Lohan’s 2004 track “Rumors” in an Instagram Story post. The Mean Girls star later reshared the video on her own Story, writing, “Love you!!!”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer also supported the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House star earlier in January after a news site dubbed her MTV show as “painful voyeurism.”

Cyrus clapped back by commenting on the outlet’s Instagram post, “Lies! It’s the best show ever.” The reality series — which follows Lohan’s VIP staff at her club in club in Mykonos, Greece — has been met with mixed reviews, but the criticism doesn’t affect the Herbie: Fully Loaded actress.

“I never really cared about who’s rooting for me. I know I’m a strong person,” Lohan exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own? Boss bitch.”

The Freaky Friday actress also told Us that, while she had concerns about stepping back into the spotlight, “it’s a risk [she] was willing to take.”

