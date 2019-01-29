Love for LiLo! Miley Cyrus took Us back to 2004 when she hilariously covered Lindsay Lohan’s track “Rumors.”

Cyrus, 26, sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday, January 28, when she posted a video on her Instagram Story and Twitter rocking out to the pop song.

“I”m tired of rumors starting / I’m sick of being followed / I’m tired of people lying / Sayin’ what they want about me,” she sang. “Why can’t they back up off me / Why can’t they let me live.”

Lohan, 32, approved of Cyrus’ sweet tribute and reposted it on her own Story, writing, “Love you!!!”

The former Disney stars have been friends for many years and previously partied together in October 2013. Since then, Cyrus hasn’t shied away from publicly supporting the Mean Girls star.

Earlier this month, the Hannah Montana alum clapped back at a news site that wrote off Lohan’s new MTV show as “painful voyeurism.”

“Lies!” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer commented on the outlet’s Instagram post slamming Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. “It’s the best show ever.”

Lohan’s MTV series follows her journey managing her nightclub in Mykonos, Greece, as drama unravels among her VIP staff members.

The Parent Trap star addressed criticism of the show while speaking exclusively to Us earlier this month. “I never really cared about who’s rooting for me. I know I’m a strong person,” she told Us at the time. “I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own? Boss bitch.”

The Freaky Friday actress, whose mom, Dina Lohan, is currently competing on Celebrity Big Brother, added that she “of course” had concerns about stepping back into the spotlight.

“Well, it’s always [worrisome] what people are going to say about it,” she admitted. “It’s a risk I was willing to take.”

