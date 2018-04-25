End of an era. Lindsay Lohan’s childhood home has been foreclosed.

The 31-year-old actress’s mom, Dina Lohan, lost the estate after a long legal battle. According to The Blast, Dina, 55, defaulted on the mortgage and failed to respond to a previous foreclosure lawsuit with JPMorgan Chase. This caused a New York judge to order the that property be sold via a public auction within a 90-day timeframe.

Dina reportedly owed $1.5 million on the home since December 2017 and has fought to keep the property for many years. The Mean Girls star also gave her mom $40,000 back in March 2012 to help save the house, according to TMZ.

Lindsay revealed in January that she and Dina are close and have a “great” relationship, despite previous tension.

“I think that, you know, in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves,” the Freaky Friday actress told Wendy Williams at the time, noting that she is also on good terms with her father, Michael Lohan. “And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice … it’s much simpler that way.”

Dina and Michael, who split in 2007 after 22 years of marriage, stopped by the Steve Harvey Show in April 2016 to discuss how their tumultuous relationship affected Lindsay’s battle with substance abuse.

“I think we are responsible for the path that Lindsay took,” Michael, 58, revealed at the time. “Our divorce … affected Lindsay to the point where she drowned her sorrows and numbed her pain.”

