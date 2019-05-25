Making amends? Lindsay Lohan seemingly extended an olive branch to former pal Paris Hilton amid their feud.

The Mean Girls star, 32, posted a black-and-white throwback photo of the duo sharing a laugh on Friday, May 24. “#beyond friends are true,” Lohan wrote via Instagram in an apparent quip about her sometimes rival’s “beyond” diss. “Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!”

Hilton, 38, released her new single, “Best Friend’s Ass,” on Friday.

The frenemies went head to head earlier this month when the Simple Life alum was asked during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance if she could list three nice things about Lohan. “She’s beyond, lame and embarrassing,” Hilton replied.

The Parent Trap actress fired back at the time, with her spokesperson telling Us Weekly in a statement: “Obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention.”

Hilton later walked back her diss. “I was really nervous to go on the show because it was my first time on that show, and I didn’t know what to expect,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “I didn’t know what [Cohen] was going to ask. And I just, at that moment, I didn’t even know — he was like, ‘Say three nice things,’ I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now ‘cause, like, whatever. It’s beyond. I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer explained the demise of the friendship in December 2018. “Back in the day we were friends,” she told SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “[Lindsay] is just, like, one of those people I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people — good vibes only.”

Lohan opened up exclusively to Us in January about taking on her critics. “I never really cared about who’s rooting against me,” she admitted. “I know I’m a strong person.”

