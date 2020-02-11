Trouble. Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major, in New York on Monday, February 10, Us Weekly can confirm.

He was “detained on the street in front of his kids” where he was seen acting “combative,” a source tells Us exclusively.

The New York native, 59, was taken to jail in Southampton, New York, after Major, 37, who he filed for divorce from in September 2018 after four years of marriage, filed a police report, the insider adds.

According to the source, the Celebrity Rehab alum has “been charged with strangulation and harassment.”

“He has been following her, tracking her and then choked her and got arrested for it,” a second source close to Major tells Us exclusively. (The pair are still legally married.)

The two have had a tumultuous relationship since the start, including domestic violence cases and Major previously accusing Michael of threatening her with a knife back in 2014.

Days before his arrest, TMZ reported that the father of seven wanted to help Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss — who was arrested in January for burglary while reportedly under the influence of drugs — by paying for him to go to treatment in Texas.

Michael is no stranger to rehab himself and has been in trouble with the law in the past. In 2011, he was arrested in Tampa, Florida, after allegedly contacting Major and tried to escape by jumping off a balcony, one day after being charged with domestic violence against his then-girlfriend.

In 2010, his daughter Lindsay also spent some time in jail for violating probation in her DUI case. “What’s happened in jail is nothing less than a miracle,” Michael told Atlanta’s The Bert Show Q100 in August 2010 about the former Disney star’s 13-day stint in the slammer.

“She is really on the right path,” he added. “She is back in touch with the important parts of [herself]. I call that God myself, some people might not.”

Michael shares two sons, Landon, 7, and Logan, 6, with Major. He also has four children with his ex-wife Dina Lohan, Lindsay, 33, Michael Jr. 32, Aliana, 26, and Cody, 23.

The former reality star and his ex Kristi Kaufmann share daughter Ashley Kaufmann, 24.