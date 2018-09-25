Dina Lohan’s financial woes have caught up to her. The 56-year-old mother of Lindsay Lohan has filed for bankruptcy, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Dina claims to have $1,578,049 in debt, with the majority of it stemming from money owed to the mortgage company PennyMac Loan Services. She owes $4,651 in California state taxes and $9,000 in New York.

The TV personality also owes $10,000 to Honda and another $10,000 to her children’s former private school, St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, New York. In addition, the bankruptcy filing states that she does not know how much debt she has accrued on her Victoria’s Secret credit card.

Dina’s home in Merrick, New York, fell into foreclosure in April after she defaulted on her mortgage. The Blast reported at the time that she owed more than $1.4 million on the property as of December 2017.

The house was scheduled to go up for auction on Tuesday. However, Dina’s bankruptcy filing put a stop to the foreclosure, meaning she may have a chance to save it.

Lindsay, 32, said on The Wendy Williams Show in January that she has a “great relationship” with her parents, Dina and Michael, who divorced in 2007 and also share Michael Jr., 30, Ali, 24, and Cody, 22.

Us Weekly has reached out to Dina for comment.

