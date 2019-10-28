



Going to the chapel … eventually. Olympian Lindsey Vonn revealed that she and fiancé P.K. Subban are taking their time when it comes to wedding planning. Vonn arrived solo to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard White Carpet at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, October 24, and told Us Weekly that the two are aiming for a summer ceremony.

“We obviously can’t have the wedding while he’s still in [hockey] season,” the former alpine ski racer, 35, said. “We don’t know where and we don’t know exactly when, but roughly summer.”

Vonn was first linked to the New Jersey Devils player, 30, when she attended one of Subban’s games in April 2018. The two made things official at the 2018 CMT Awards two months later and have been all smiles ever since. The athletes announced their engagement to Vogue just over one year later.

“Right off the bat, I knew he was different,” Vonn told Vogue in August. “But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though.”

The Olympic skier previously married fellow U.S. ski team member Thomas Vonn in 2007. Four years later, the couple announced they would be separating and eventually finalized their divorce in January 2013. Shortly after, Lindsey took her relationship with Tiger Woods public in the wake of the golfer’s highly publicized cheating scandal. The pair split after two years in May 2015.

Lindsey admitted to Us on Thursday that she feels “very lucky” to be with “an amazing person” like Subban. “I have depression and he always finds a way to brighten my day,” she revealed. “No matter what it is, whether it’s just making me laugh and smile, or bringing me flowers or doing something stupid which always gets me to laugh anyways.”

Though no plans are finalized yet, the happy couple hope to have a small ceremony first, followed by a second bigger one. “I think we want to get married sooner rather than later because we do want to have kids and that’s a long process,” she added.

When it comes to wedding fashion, Lindsey is ready to have fun. “Some designers have reached out,” she told Us. “Maybe someone will make me something custom.”