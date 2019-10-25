No bookmark needed. Many fans were thrilled to find out that Tiger Woods is writing a memoir, but his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn does not plan on picking up a copy.

When asked whether she is excited to read the book and whether she has spoken to the pro golfer, 43, as of late, the former alpine ski racer, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively, “No and no” on the white carpet at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard New York Gold Medal Gala on Thursday, October 24.

Instead, Vonn noted that she is “focused on” her own forthcoming memoir, Rise: My Story, and her relationship with her fiancé, P.K. Subban.

Woods announced earlier this month that he is working on his first-ever memoir, Back, with “the full cooperation” of his friends, family and inner circle.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” he said in a statement released by HarperCollins Publishers on October 15. “This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

A press release stated that the book covers everything from the athlete’s childhood to his career and personal struggles.

Woods started dating Vonn in early 2013, nearly three years after finalizing his divorce from Elin Nordegren in the wake of his much-publicized cheating scandal. The pair split in May 2015.

“After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” Vonn wrote on Facebook at the time. “I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The PGA Tour champ — who shares daughter Sam, 12, and son Charlie, 10, with Nordegren, who recently welcomed a baby with Jordan Cameron — is now dating restaurant manager Erica Herman. The Olympian, for her part, announced her engagement to Subban, 30, in August after nearly two years together.

“Right off the bat, I knew he was different,” Vonn told Vogue at the time. “But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone