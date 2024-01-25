Lindsie Chrisley‘s relationship with boyfriend Trent has come to an end.

Chrisley and Trent called it quits following nearly a year of dating, according to People. The outlet noted that infidelity was not the cause of the split and that Chrisley has no plans to reconcile with her ex-husband, Will Campbell.

The former reality star started dating Trent, whose last name has not been publicly revealed, in February 2023, but the duo didn’t go public until four months later.

“Just know that I have a boyfriend,” Chrisley wrote via her Instagram Story in June 2023 about the new man in her life. “For those that have guessed or been a part of starting rumors that it’s [my ex-husband] Will (who’s also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad [Thomas Mollura], it’s not. Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy.”

One month after making their social media debut, Chrisley offered a glimpse into her romantic getaway with Trent.

“I’ve always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I got married. I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right,” she captioned an Instagram post in July 2023. “I’m so glad we got to experience this trip together and can’t wait to see what our future holds.⁣”

Chrisley continued: “I’ve found a man that will carry my bag when it’s too heavy. Who is considerate and quiet when I want to sleep in. Hugs on me all night & reminds me that he loves me every day. Who knew you could be loved this way. Forever grateful, I love you Trent.” ⁣

Before Chrisley’s split from Trent, she was linked to Mollura. Chrisley has openly discussed her personal life since her July 2021 split from Campbell. The former couple, who share 11-year-old son Jackson, finalized their divorce in October 2021 after nearly a decade of marriage.

“While one door closes, another opens,” Chrisley wrote via Instagram when announcing the breakup. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Chrisley recently opened up about the challenges of coparenting with Campbell, writing via Instagram in July 2023, “I think when no one else is involved it’s easier because no one else is being considered. When someone else is involved things naturally do change and there’s an adjustment process.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum said they were “navigating” the new normal.

“I’m not always going to agree with what he does and he’s not going to agree with what I do, but I think you have to be able to communicate these things effectively and have someone on the other end that will be understanding,” she added. “It doesn’t always play out that way though. It’s just a season and this too shall pass.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Chrisley for comment.