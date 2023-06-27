Lindsie Chrisley has a new man in her life following her divorce from ex-husband Will Campbell — and she’s not the only one moving on.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 33, teased her relationship status during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, June 26, after being asked when she would “hard launch” her new beau. “Just know that I have a boyfriend,” she replied, sharing a photo of herself lounging poolside with her mystery man’s hand on her thigh.

She continued: “For those that have guessed or been apart of starting rumors that it’s Will (who’s also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad [Thomas Mollura], it’s not. Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy.”

Todd Chrisley‘s eldest daughter went on to encourage her followers to “be careful” about what they “read and believe” when it comes to her personal life. (Earlier this month, Lindsie shut down pregnancy rumors after fans ran wild with theories in a Facebook group dedicated to listeners of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

When asked whether she ever worried about her boyfriend’s name or other personal information leaking online — namely on Reddit — the reality TV alum gave a measured response. “I wish I could hate the folks over on there, but I get it. I just wish people weren’t so hateful,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday.

The South Carolina native and Campbell began their romance as college sweethearts before eloping in January 2012. They welcomed their son, Jackson, that same year.

Nearly a decade after tying the knot, Lindsie announced her and Campbell’s split via Instagram, noting in July 2021, “While one door closes, another opens.” At the time, she asserted that the decision to separate was mutual.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2021 that the exes settled their divorce one month prior, agreeing to share joint custody of their son with no alimony.

As the twosome adjusted to their new normal, Lindsie debuted her relationship with Mollura in September 2022. “I can’t wait to see how we grow together in all aspects as this relationship has opened my eyes to so many things in life. For the first time in a long time, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,” she gushed via Instagram. They soon pulled the plug on their whirlwind romance.

While she’s keeping specifics about her new man private for the time being, Lindsie has been candid in the past about potentially welcoming another child. During a May episode of “The Southern Tea” podcast, she confessed that she’s “gone back and forth” about giving Jackson a sibling.

“I don’t want to put another child through another [tough] situation. I already have one going between homes,” she explained, hinting that she and Campbell had even considered having another baby together despite their split. “[We] have always said that we would be the type of crazy people that would do something like that. But at the same time, do I think it’s realistic? No.”