UPDATE 9/28/22 6: 15 p.m. ET.

Chrisley’s new beau has been identified as Thomas Mollura, who is a 33-year-old father of two. Life & Style was the first to report the news.

Original story below:

Making it official! Lindsie Chrisley went public with her new boyfriend after teasing her relationship for months.

“I prayed for you,” the 33-year-old reality star wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 27, alongside a video reel of the couple’s budding romance.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum didn’t share her mystery man’s identity but gave fans a glimpse at his face in the PDA-filled video. Chrisley’s new beau, who has brown hair and is taller than her, held on tight to his love in the social media post as the duo posed for poolside photos.

“He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet. It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship,” the TV personality continued. “I’ve learned that I’m truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what’s perfect anyway?”

Chrisley — who shares 10-year-old son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell — was all smiles in the series of snaps, one of which showed the lovebirds hugging in a pool.

“God’s plan is always the best. Sometimes the process is painful and hard. But don’t forget when God is silent, he is doing something good for you,” she wrote before quoting the Bible. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your path straight. — Proverbs 3:5-6.”

The South Carolina native gushed over her man, who she has referred to as “Suburban Dad” for months on social media and her podcasts, as Matt Stell’s song, “Prayed for You” played in the background of her Instagram post.

“I can’t wait to see how we grow together in all aspects as this relationship has opened my eyes to so many things in life,” the “Southern Tea” podcast host concluded. “For the first time in a long time, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Chrisley’s Instagram reveal came one year after she and Campbell finalized their divorce in September 2021. The former USA Network personality met Campbell in college while attending Georgia State University. The duo eloped in 2012 and welcomed their son, Jackson, that same year.

Todd Chrisley’s eldest daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, announced her and Campbell’s split in July 2021. Us Weekly confirmed in October of that year that Lindsie and Campbell agreed to arrange child support and share joint custody of their son after finalizing their divorce one month prior with no alimony settlement.

Earlier this year, fans started to notice that Lindsie kept mentioning a man she called “Suburban Dad” on her podcasts, including a June episode of her “Southern Tea” show. During the episode, she revealed that her rumored beau was someone who went to her high school but was a couple years older. She noted that the pair met “back in the Fall” after connecting over social media.

“People will see my Stories and be like ‘Lindsie is posting cryptic stuff on her stories of Suburban Dad.’ I’m legitimately not being cryptic or, at this point, trying to soft launch anything,” the influencer confessed during a July episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I think it’s just still a new situation and I’m just doing what feels comfortable at the time.”

On Tuesday, Lindsie received an outpouring of love after revealing the face of her new boyfriend, including messages from her sister, Savannah Chrisley, and dad, 53, whom she recently made amends with amid his legal woes.

“I’m so happy for you… I can’t wait until I find the one that made it all worth it ❤️,” Savannah, 25, commented on her big sister’s post. “I’m so proud of you! I love you!”

Todd, for his part, replied, “I’m so happy for you both and love you with all my heart, God is good and always on time.”

Lindsie was previously estranged from her family — especially her father — but reconciled earlier this year after her split from Campbell. She went on to testify on Todd’s behalf during his and wife Julie Chrisley’s trial for tax fraud.

Todd and Julie, 49, were convicted in June on charges of bank fraud, tax fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was also convicted of obstruction of justice. Their sentencing is scheduled for October 6.