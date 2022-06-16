Not holding back. Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about how dad Todd Chrisley‘s legal battle affected her coparenting relationship with ex Will Campbell.

“[These] past two weeks has been the roughest, most uncertain time that I’ve ever felt in my life … and with coparenting schedules … that has been a little bit hard to navigate,” the 32-year-old said on the Thursday, June 16, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “And normally Will is very good about, if we have something come up and I give all the details or whatever, it’s like, ‘It’s OK, we’ll switch.’ But in this situation, I definitely feel that there was a little advantage taken.”

Lindsie continued, “I think that maybe things that have gone on in the past with Will and I, some rockiness with my parents’ relationship with Will and you know, vice versa, his relationship with them, or lack thereof. I think a lot of things kind of came to the forefront over these past two weeks. And Will was pretty much unwilling to switch with me, knowing that I needed to be in court and needed to be there with my family. And that was really hard.”

The Chrisley Knows Best personality went on to allege that Campbell, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Jackson, didn’t voice any support for Lindsie or her family while Todd, 53, and Julie Chrisley awaited the verdict of their $30 million fraud trial.

“As you guys probably know, my parents were convicted last week and that was on Tuesday. And I had sent Will a text just to let him know, like, ‘Hey, by the way, this is what just happened. And please keep the TVs off. Please keep the radio off.’ That’s it,” Lindsie told her podcast listeners. “I was with Will for 12 years, and in his family for 12 years, very closely in his family. And not one single person, including my ex-husband, reached out to acknowledge anything.”

She continued, “As angry as I want it to be, it truly gave me a sense of, I felt validated. Not that I needed more validation, but I did feel validated in the entire divorce process and why I am where I am today.”

Lindsie tied the knot with her college sweetheart in 2012, welcoming Jackson the same year. After nearly a decade of marriage, the duo called it quits in July 2021.

While Lindsie was previously estranged from her father, she appeared in court to testify in his and Julie’s favor. Us Weekly confirmed on June 7 that the twosome found guilty on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. A sentencing will be held at a later date.

One day after the judge’s decision, Lindsie wrote via her Instagram Story, “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole.”

Despite their past disagreements, Todd and his eldest daughter “came together” in order to help clear the Chrisley name, a source exclusively told Us. “Lindsie is there for both of her parents despite her previous estrangement from Todd,” the insider added. “She set aside her differences with Todd to be there for him and it meant a lot to him.”

