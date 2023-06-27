Lindsie Chrisley opened up about her current relationship with her siblings – and why she no longer follows all of them on social media.

“Well, since I’m being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn’t want to deal with it,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 33, wrote during a Monday, June 26, Instagram Q&A. “So it’s my fault. My b.”

Lindsie — who seemingly no longer follows sister Savannah, 25, and brothers Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, on Instagram — admitted that while there was a dispute, there are currently no major issues between the siblings. (The former reality star is still following 31-year-old brother Kyle.)

“No drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the South Carolina native has set boundaries with her family. Last year, Lindsie revealed she was spending the holiday season apart from dad Todd and stepmom Julie Chrisley following their prison sentencing.

“With my parents’ sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point,” she shared during a December 2022 episode of her “The Southern Tea” podcast. “I just didn’t feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren’t if that makes sense.”

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, in November 2022 after their conviction for bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion four months earlier. The pair’s former assistant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months behind bars for his connection to the fraud.

Lindsie, whom Todd shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, was also previously estranged from her father, but the duo reconciled last year when Todd and Julie went on trial. Lindsie, for her part, testified on her dad’s behalf but later revealed that the trial wasn’t the reason for their reconciliation.

“I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever,” she explained during a July 2022 podcast episode. “Nothing like that ever transpired.”

Lindsie noted that she and her dad got back in touch last year after her split from ex-husband Will Campbell, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Jackson. “After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, ‘I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now I see it,’” she recalled. “That’s really more so how we were able to reconnect. So, to answer that question — in short, it was definitely because of my divorce.”

While Lindsie has since continued to strengthen her bond with Todd by spending time with him in jail, speculation arose last month that she hadn’t visited Julie in prison because her stepmom “didn’t want to see” her. However, Lindsie slammed the allegations during a May episode of “The Southern Tea,” explaining that the procedure for visiting Julie’s facility was much more difficult than the one used for visiting her dad.

“You can speak to the process that you had to go through to even be able to see her and could probably confirm that the process for her looked very differently than the process for us with my dad,” she shared at the time, adding that she was finally able to speak with Julie over the phone.

“But when I did talk to her, it was so good to hear her voice,” Lindsie recalled. “She shared her desire for [my son], Jackson, and I to come and visit. So, as soon as school is out — given that the approval has gone through and I have been cleared to physically visit — I will be taking him.”