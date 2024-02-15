Lisa Hochstein’s boyfriend, Jody Glidden, went all out for Valentine’s Day.

“My valentines surprise,” Hochstein, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 14, sharing footage of the couple holding hands as they walked out to the backyard.

After grabbing cocktails that had been set out, the Real Housewives of Miami star was completely shocked to see a small table outside surrounded by all sorts of votive candles and a large display of roses in the shape of a heart. Extra petals were scattered on the ground beneath their feet.

“What an amazing set up,” Hochstein gushed in a separate Instagram post, adding a “Home Sweet Home” hashtag.

Glidden, 49, replied, “Happy valentines … beautiful soul!”

Glidden also reposted Hochstein’s Story with the caption, “Wow! Love you @lisahochstein.”

The reality star has been dating Glidden since February 2023 following her separation from estranged husband Lenny Hochstein.

Lisa and Lenny, 57, got married in October 2009 and share son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3. After 13 years of marriage, the pair called it quits, with Lisa accusing Lenny of infidelity.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina [Mazepa] but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny told Us Weekly in a May 2022 statement, denying Lisa’s claims. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Mazepa, 28, has also shut down the cheating claims, later accusing Lisa of cyberbullying by continuing to call her a “mistress” via social media. Us broke the news in July 2022 that Mazepa filed a restraining order against Lisa.

Lenny proposed to Mazepa in July 2023, and Lisa didn’t hesitate to weigh in.

“Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, calling out Lenny’s “disgusting” mother, Marina Hochstein, for her reaction.

Marina had congratulated the engaged couple in the comments section of their announcement. “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage,” she wrote. “Good luck, congratulations ❤️.”

Lenny and Lisa have since gone back and forth in court, with the Bravo star even alleging that Lenny financially cut her off so that she cannot afford food and diapers for Logan and Elle.

“I just want to make sure my kids are taken care of,” Lenny told Us in a January 2023 denial. “They are my priority and my everything. Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing.”