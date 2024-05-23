When it comes to wellness, Lisa Rinna doesn’t gatekeep her secrets.

“I’ve had the same fitness routine since I was 16,” Rinna, 60, exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It started with Jazzercise and I’ve been consistent about working out ever since.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who strives to work out five days a week, noted that she sticks with yoga and dancing but also spices up her workouts by incorporating hikes, spinning and Pilates.

When it comes to her diet philosophy, Rinna has maintained the same principle for four decades: “Everything in moderation.”

While filming the fifth season of RHOBH in October 2018, Rinna told Us that she had been turning to yoga to decompress. (Rinna departed from the Bravo series in 2023 after joining the cast nine years earlier.)

“Yoga has been my life savior for 26 years I’ve been practicing now,” she said at the time. “It’s my consistent … you know, I do many workouts and I go through lots of different things, but I think most consistently practicing yoga has been the most helpful in keeping myself grounded and somewhat space … somewhat…”

Rinna has also been candid about her cosmetic treatments — including dermal fillers — which she later admitted she overdid after being called out for an “unnatural” look.

Aesthetic physician assistant Nicole Smith shared a TikTok in April cautioning viewers of the consequences of going too far. Alongside her warning message, Smith shared pictures of Rinna from today and over 20 years ago.

“How do we prevent this overfilled look that we’re seeing more and more with celebrities,” Smith said. “The key with doing dermal fillers or botox is to maintain your youthful look, not to alter and change your appearance.”

She claimed that “too much filler” had been placed in Rinna’s cheek and “mid face,” which “completely throws off the full facial balance.” She noted that “good” injections should go unnoticed by the eye.

Rinna took to the comments section to agree with Smith’s take, writing, “Skinvive is not for everyone.” (Rinna was referring to the name of her specific injection, a gel implant injected in specific areas of facial tissue to create definition and reduce visible lines and wrinkles.)

“It was not good for me,” Rinna wrote. “Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew.”

"It was not good for me," Rinna wrote. "Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."