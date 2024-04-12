Lisa Rinna is experiencing some cosmetic regret.

The 60-year-old TV personality admitted to overdoing it when it comes to dermal fillers after being called out for having an “unnatural” look.

Nicole Smith, an aesthetic physician assistant, took to TikTok on Thursday, April 11, to warn viewers of the consequences of too much work.

“How do we prevent this overfilled look that we’re seeing more and more with celebrities,” Smith said as pictures of Rinna from today and over 20 years ago appeared in the background. “The key with doing dermal fillers or botox is to maintain your youthful look, not to alter and change your appearance.”

Smith claimed that “too much filler” was placed in Rinna’s cheek and “mid face,” which “completely throws off the full facial balance.”

Smith added that “good” injections should be “undetectable.”

Related: Celebs Who Admitted They Got Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, saying that Rinna is now “unrecognizable” and looks “unnatural.”

Rinna quickly joined the conversation and agreed with the criticism.

“Skinvive is not for everyone,” Rinna wrote in reference to the name of her specific injection, which is a gel implant that is injected in specific areas of facial tissue to add definition or reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

“It was not good for me,” Rinna explained. “Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew.”

Rinna isn’t the only celebrity to reflect on reversing facial fillers. Courteney Cox has famously spoken out about regretting the injections. During a March 2023 episode of the “Gloss Angeles” podcast, Cox, 59, called fillers her “biggest beauty mistake.”

“Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” Cox shared, explaining her decision to try the injectables.

Related: Real Housewives’ Plastic Surgery: See Their Before and After Pictures Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Brandi Glanville, and Tamra Barney are among the many who've 'fessed up to boob jobs, chin implants, and liposuction

She continued: “It’s a domino effect, it’s like you don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more ‘cause you look normal to yourself. … You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.”

Cox added that this epiphany prompted her to have her fillers removed. “Thank God they are removable,” she said. “I think I messed up a lot and now luckily, I was able to reverse most of that, [and now] I’m actually just older.”