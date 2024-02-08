Martha Stewart may not have gone under the knife, but she has done other things.

Stewart, 82, opened up about the cosmetic procedures she’s indulged in over the years on the Thursday, February 8, episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast” alongside her longtime dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin. “I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t want to look my age at all. And that’s why I really work hard at it,” Stewart shared.

Belkin chimed in, praising Stewart for taking care of her body and skin with the help of “minimally invasive treatments” that keep her “looking beautiful at any age.”

Stewart then shared that she’s had a “little” Botox but didn’t like the injections “at all.”

“My eyebrows kind of go up in a V, and that looks so unnatural because I don’t have lines in my forehead,” Stewart explained as Belkin agreed, sharing that Botox works better on the lifestyle guru’s “lower face.”

In addition to Botox, Stewart uses fillers “very conservatively” and also does skin-tightening procedures.

“We don’t do it that often,” Belkin said. “I like to use fillers that are what we call biostimulatory fillers. So I would say this is another trend moving a little bit away from hyaluronic acid fillers, like regular fillers.” (Biostimulatory fillers stimulate collagen production, and hyaluronic acid fillers can contribute to the framework of a face and reduce wrinkles and lines.)

While Stewart may rely on cosmetics enhancements every now and then, she asserts that “going to a really good dermatologist” is crucial.

Stewart’s candid conversation comes after she slammed claims she had plastic surgery following the release of her May 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, which saw her in a plunging one-piece.

“Well, it’s not true,” she told Variety in an interview at the time. “I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthily. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

As for how Stewart prepared for the big shoot, she revealed that she “upped her Pilates to three times a week” and stopped drinking alcohol. She added: “I had my regular facials but maybe more frequently and I also got a spray tan. … I’m not a hairy person, but I got a complete body wax.”