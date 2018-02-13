What would Lisa Rinna say? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s model daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin is dating fellow model Gigi Hadid’s friend and assistant, Cully Smoller, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

“They are very casually dating and hooking up,” a source tells Us.

Delilah, 19, is the oldest daughter of Rinna and Harry Hamlin. She is frequently featured on RHOBH, along with her sister Amelia Gray, 16. Both Hamlin girls have pursed a career in modeling and signed with the agency IMG Worldwide.

The Days of Our Lives star, who joined the cast of RHOBH in 2014, was on the Bravo hit with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid during the fifth and sixth seasons. Yolanda exited the series after season 6.

Rinna frequently shares photos of Delilah, who moved to New York City to purse an education at NYU and modeling career last year. “Missing our @delilahbelle You are so lucky to have her Big Apple. 💗,” the 54-year-old actress wrote on Sunday, February 11, via Instagram.

The Melrose Place alum also opened up about her daughter’s big move on the January 9 episode of RHOBH.

“Just the thought of Delilah going to New York, I think it’s great, [but] she’s going to be there and I’m not going to get the door closing,” Rinna told Erika Girardi. “She doesn’t always know how to say no. I have every hope and faith but I’m a worrier. It’s going to be hard. … I’m going to worry.”

