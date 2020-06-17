One year after the death of Lisa Vanderpump‘s mother, Jean Vanderpump, the reality star paid tribute with a sweet post via Instagram.

“Year ago today, what a sad year it’s been,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, wrote on Wednesday, June 17, next to a photo of the pair together. “Let’s live and learn.”

Jean died in June 2019 at the age of 84 in England. At the time, the restaurant owner took time off of filming the Bravo reality show to focus on her family. The death also just over a year after the shocking death of Lisa’s brother, Mark, who passed away in April 2018 from an alleged drug overdose.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” the reality star captioned a family photo on Twitter in June 2019. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

That same month, the Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining author made the choice to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Lisa’s reflection post on the last year comes on the heels of her Vanderpump Rules spinoff announcing that four castmembers, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were fired due to past racist comments.

“Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart,” the business owner said in a statement on June 10. “As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences.”