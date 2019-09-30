



A heartbreaking loss. Amy Roloff‘s mother, Patricia Knight, died at the age of 86 after a recent hospitalization, Us Weekly can confirm.

Roloff reacted to the news on Monday, September 30, via Instagram.

“It’s been a tough week after hearing sad news. But these two – my grand kids Jackson and Ember – always make me smile and melt my heart. 😊❤️,” the Little People, Big World star wrote alongside two photos of Tori and Zach Roloff’s son, Jackson and Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter, Ember. “Simply, Love them so much. #grandkids #imthankful #imblessed #amyroloffssecondact love being a grandma!”

Amy confirmed in June that her mother was in the hospital.

“From Souix Falls SD to Going ‘home’ to see my parents. My mom isn’t doing so well and I need to see them. Every moment is precious the older I get and the older they get. ❤️. Like the old days I’m going to make dinner for them. This Michigan girl is coming home. 😊❤️ #amyroloffssecondact #michigan #homestate #puremichigan #dadandmom #lovemyfamily,” she wrote on June 7.

Three days later, the reality TV personality revealed Patricia’s heart was “weak.”

“So glad I got to come home and visit w/ my Mom and Dad. Waiting to hear if she gets to come home today. She’s ready and tired of hospital food, that’s a good sign,” Amy wrote on June 10. “She gets tired easily but her mind is sharp. The transition of slowing down and not doing all she’d like to do will be hard. Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left. Thank you to everyone that so thoughtfully thought of me and my parents and for all your prayers.”

Amy returned to Michigan last month for a final visit with her mother.

“This time the moments meant so much more- maybe because I’m not so sure when the next time I’ll get to share a day, a conversation, a meal … w/ my Mom and Dad,” she captioned a series of photos with her parents on August 2 via Instagram. “As I get older and look back and see how much time has gone by to how many days I have to look forward to – not so much the # of days but more in being sure I’m grateful for the moment I have right now. I’m so thankful I just got to hang out w/ my parents, and just be with them. I loved that Chris was by my side and able to come out again and share in the moment and hang out w/ me too. Sharing, gathering, thankful for now. ❤️🌻”

She concluded: “My mom is hanging in there. She’s still able to get around a little – she’s determined and her mind is strong but her body is weak. Just try to take time to appreciate moments everyday before they slip away. Love to you all.”

In happier news, Amy announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Chris Marek, on September 20. She split from ex-husband Matt Roloff in June 2015. The former spouses share twins Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and son Jacob, 22.

