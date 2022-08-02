An emotional loss. Matt Roloff paid tribute to his father, Ronald Roloff, who died at age 84 on Sunday, July 31.

“A Sad week for the Roloff Family,” the Little People, Big World star, 60, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 1. “My dad … affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening.”

The TLC personality went on to praise his dad as an “amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many,” adding: “He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! … What a man and a life well lived!”

The California native also revealed that his dad told him how “proud” he was of his son’s accomplishments in some of his final words. “His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours,” Matt continued. “With his special love of his life (since grade school) his wife of 63 years ‘Huny’ right by his side … many of us were with him reading his favorite Bible Verses. I would list one but he had so many favorites!”

Jacob Roloff, who is Matt’s youngest son, also paid tribute to his grandfather via social media, sharing an Instagram Story photo of Ronald during his days in the U.S. Marine Corps. Matt and ex-wife Amy Roloff share Jacob, 25, as well as twins Zach and Jeremy, 32, and daughter Molly, 28.

Last year, Matt revealed that his father had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. “It’s truly a scary moment in life when you find out your parents are needing all the prayers they deserve,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “[Dad] needs serious chemo treatment for CLL blood cancer. … Roloff family is humbly requesting your prayers for miracles and speedy recovery’s.”

The reality star also told fans at the time that his mom, Peggy Roloff, had recently suffered a serious fall and needed physical therapy. In addition to Matt, Peggy, 80, and Ronald also share daughter Ruth and son Sam. Their son Joshua died in 1999 at age 34.

In June, Matt shared a photo of himself and his parents celebrating Father’s Day a few days early with a trip to the movies. “Went to see Top Gun with my folks while in AZ … great movie!” the pumpkin farmer wrote via Instagram at the time. “Wonderful visit. so nice to have them living down here so close to us.”

