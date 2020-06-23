Former child star Bug Hall was arrested over Father’s Day weekend after he was allegedly caught inhaling an air duster, according to In Touch.

The 35-year-old, born Brandon Bug Hall-Barnett, was arrested in Weatherford, Texas, on Saturday, June 20. Local authorities responded to calls about a possible overdose at a hotel in the region.

According to a police report obtained by Fox News, individuals who reported the incident claimed there was “someone by the dumpster huffing.”

Hall was taken to Parker County Jail on Saturday, but he was released the following day after being held on a $1,500 bond. He received a possession charge for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical.

The Texas native is best known for playing Alfalfa in 1994’s The Little Rascals. The family film served as his first major acting part.

Hall has previously shared how he enjoys helping to advise young actors who are just entering the business. “I pitched in with some friends before who have classes and I’ll come in and talk to the kids,” he explained in a 2012 interview with YouTuber Deedee Golden. “I don’t really believe in acting classes. I never took any, but I like to talk to the kids while they’re still young about, sort of, what to expect and how to make better choices than some people tend to make.”

In the years since appearing in The Little Rascals, Hall has added more than 40 additional acting credits to his résumé. He appeared on the short-lived series Kelly Kelly, starred opposite Lindsay Lohan in Get a Clue and popped up in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love. He’s also accumulated an abundance of guest-starring parts on 90210, Harley and the Davidsons, Masters of Sex, The O.C. and more. He has two upcoming film projects: This Is the Year and The Long Run.

In 2014, Hall made a cameo in a direct-to-video The Little Rascals Save the Day. He popped up as an ice cream delivery man.

The Revolution alum wed Jill de Groff in February 2017. Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie and Hall’s Little Rascals costar Zachary Mabry were his groomsmen.

Hall and de Groff share daughters Josephina and Therese.