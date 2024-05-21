Forget John, Paul, George and Ringo — the hometown of The Beatles is preparing for the arrival of Taylor Swift.

In anticipation of Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ playing three sold-out shows at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium from June 13-15, the Liverpool City Council has announced plans to rebrand as “Taylor Town.”

Beginning June 8, 11 different historic spots throughout the city will transform to reflect the “styles and stories” of each of Swift’s albums on the Taylor Town Trail.

These installations will include a moss-covered grand piano to represent Evermore, a ‘red room’ to represent Red, giant hearts to represent Lover and a mural inspired by the number 13 to represent Fearless.

In addition, there will be workshops called “Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version),” where visitors “can get creative with origami which will eventually form part of one of the installations, transform T-shirts in a session called Swif-tee Transformation, upcycle denim, make collages and decorate cupcakes — all inspired by Taylor Swift.”

Local organizations and businesses are getting in on all the fun too, including the University of Liverpool, which is hosting a free “Tay Day.”

Tay Day is described as “a unique symposium for academics, students and fans to unpack the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift.”

“The event will include critical karaoke sessions, where researchers perform their findings to some of Taylor’s biggest hits,” the description continues, “and a series of interactive talks on subjects including her song lyrics, her award-winning albums and her place in feminism and the LGBTQ+ community.”

In addition, a banner reading “Liverpool Loves Taylor” has been installed on the outside of St. George’s Hall in the city.

Full details, workshop dates and ticket details can be found on the City Council’s Eventbrite page.

The Eras Tour kicked off its European leg on May 9 with four shows at Paris’ La Défense Arena, where Swift, 34, debuted a new portion of the set featuring songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Included in the new setlist are “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

After completing dates in Stockholm, Sweden, this past weekend, the tour heads to Portugal, Spain and Scotland, before the red carpet gets rolled out in Liverpool.