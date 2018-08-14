Lo Bosworth has made it clear she doesn’t want to be involved with reality television in any form — even if it has nothing to do with The Hills.

The Love Wellness founder, 31, revealed she had no interest in having a show about her business, like her former Hills costar, Kristin Cavallari, while attending the Simply LA event on Saturday, August 11. (Cavallari features her Uncommon James store on E!’s Very Cavallari.)

“I don’t really know. I know how reality television operates and I’m not interested in perpetuating a culture of drama around anyone or anything. It’s just not who I am,” Bosworth told Us Weekly in Glendale, California. “I don’t like to gossip about people. I don’t like to cause trouble.”

“When you invite the cameras into your life, you have to anticipate that that is part of the situation. Whether you fully anticipate it or not, that’s how it works. For me, that’s not how I choose to live my life. I choose to live my life in positivity, spreading a message of proactive, self-care culture for women,” she further explained. “It’s not in my control. I’m a feminist and I find that a lot of the storylines portrayed on reality television aren’t particularly supportive of women or their missions in life or their businesses. So, it’s just not something that’s for me.”

Bosworth’s first taste of reality television was in 2004, when she starred on MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County with her high school classmates, including best friend Lauren Conrad. Following the success of the series, MTV created The Hills in 2006, which followed Conrad as she navigated balancing college, dating and friendships while living in Los Angeles. Although Bosworth was not on the first season, she appeared on the second and remained a cast member even after the LC fashion designer left the show before the show ended in 2010.

Since then, the Lo-Down author has made it a point to distance herself from the series that made her a household name. And despite rumors that MTV is planning a Hills reunion, the former reality star won’t be signing up, saying on her podcast, “I was like, ‘F—k, no! I don’t want any association with those people.”

Despite her hesitation to film with her former pals, Bosworth is still close with Conrad. “We’ll always be friends,” she told Us on Saturday. “And we have the same group of friends from elementary.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

