LOCASH’s Preston Brust gearing up to celebrate Jana Kramer’s upcoming nuptials to Allan Russell in Scotland — and he’s already picked out the perfect outfit.

“I actually ordered [a kilt]. It’s camo — I ordered a cam kilt, ” Brust exclusively told Us Weekly at CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8. He is set to attend the July nuptials without the other half of LOCASH, Chris Lucas. “I actually told Chris he should come and bring his wife and we should sing ‘Hometown Home’ at the wedding, and Jana was all about it. And he was like, ‘I’m not going to Scotland.’”

While Lucas said he “never got that invite,” Brust assured his musical partner that it may not be too late to make the performance a reality. “I could get the two of us to sing ‘Hometown Home at the wedding if you agree to it right now,” he told Lucas, who replied, “I’m gonna check my schedule.”

Kramer, 40, and Russell, 43, got engaged in May 2023 after six months of dating. Kramer went on to welcome their first child, son Roman, that November. (She also shares kids Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.)

In addition to teasing that there are “gonna be so many” country stars at the couple’s nuptials, Preston told Us he and his wife, Kristen Brust, are turning the wedding weekend into a mini vacation. (Kramer cohosts her “Whine Down” podcast with Kristen and Kathryn Woodard.)

“We’re gonna go over a couple days early. We’ve never done anything like this since we’ve been married, really,” he explained. “We got to go to The Bahamas one time for, like, a weekend.”

Lucas hilariously butted in, reminding his fellow LOCASH member that they and their wives “went to Paris” together. “We went to London. We played London, great place, and we had one day off,” he shared. “And we’re like, ‘You know what? Let’s take the girls to Paris.’ They had never been to Paris. And we went, took a train ride there, saw the Eiffel Tower, had a blast in Paris. One of the best days of my life.”

Just as Brust is getting ready to travel across the pond for Kramer’s big day, she is putting the final touches on her wedding preparations. Earlier this month, Kramer exclusively told Us that she has said “yes” to her wedding dress and revealed the roles her kids will take on for the “very small” ceremony.

“Jolie’s going to be the flower girl. Jace is the ring bearer,” she shared. “And Roman’s just going to be the little pumpkin with his little kilt.”

Kramer went on to tell Us that she’s “gotten it wrong a few times” when it comes to love, having previously been married three times, but knows she’s found her perfect partner in Russell. “I do believe in love and I’m not ashamed of it because of where I am now,” she added. “I’m grateful to be with Allan and this family, so how could I regret the past?”

In addition to a trip to Scotland, LOCASH will be traveling to join Kane Brown for a handful of his “In The Air” tour dates. “It’s gonna be a great tour. We did the arenas with him last year, and then he moved us up to the stadiums this year, Preston teased. “So, it’s our first time playing stadiums and we’re pretty pumped up about that.”

Lucas added: “Stadium’s gonna be a little different. And they’re all baseball stadiums too, and [we’re] huge baseball fans. So, we’re playing Fenway [Park], which is awesome, and Arlington [Texas], Coors [Field].”

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons