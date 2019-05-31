Lori Loughlin wishes she could do things differently. The mom of Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella, 20, is currently facing jail time as a result of accusations that she bought her daughters’ way into the University of Southern California. Now, the Fuller House star is feeling remorseful, a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Lori regrets wearing the khaki pantsuit and smiling so much on her way into court,” a source tells Us. “But she didn’t want to walk into the courthouse looking ashamed and guilty. She believes she’s innocent and she wouldn’t have pled not guilty if she didn’t think she wasn’t guilty.”

And, according to another source, her daughter agrees with her. An insider tells Us that Olivia Jade knew about her parent’s actions all along — she just didn’t see anything wrong with them.

As for Lori’s relationship with Olivia, everything is back to normal. The second source adds, “They text or talk to each other every day.”

With reporting by Brody Brown and Travis Cronin

